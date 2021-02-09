SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of western Mass through 10pm with continued hazardous travel conditions expected.
Snow lasted much of the day today, but didn’t really pile up, despite the cold temperatures. There are a few reasons for this, but the biggest is some mid-level dry air eating into our more moderate snowfall. So, overall most are ending up with snow totals around 1-3 inches with a few spots nearing 4 through 6pm.
Tonight, low pressure will be moving away from the Northeast, allowing skies to partially clear. Temperatures remain cold with lows in the teens for most and a few upper single digits in the Berkshires.
Dry weather returns Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Wind will stay light out of the northwest as high pressure builds.
Our weather pattern remains unchanged as we near the weekend. A big upper low over southern Canada is keeping extreme cold in place over the northern Plains. Some of this cold, though not nearly as impressive will impact New England as well and we will see highs in the 20s from Thursday to early next week. Some overnight lows in the single digits are likely as well.
As far as our wet weather situation, right now the end of the week is looking dry as storm systems hit the mid-Atlantic and South. We will see some patchy clouds, especially Friday, but snow is unlikely. The upper level flow shifts a bit by the weekend, putting us in a more favorable spot for a storm. A coastal low looks to develop Saturday night into Sunday, bringing likely snow to western Mass. However, there is a shot at turning to a wintry mix Sunday afternoon and evening. Either way, it’s looking like another day of hazardous travel conditions.
High pressure will give us a dry, but frigid start next week with highs in the teens to low 20s. We should be blustery too behind the departing coastal storm, so wind chills may be an issue in the early morning. Another storm system may affect southern New England by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.