SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. until 1AM Monday morning.
Snow will come to an end by this evening with skies beginning to clear later tonight. It will be a cold night again tonight as lows drop back into the upper single digits and lower teens. There will be some slick spots out there tonight so if you are going to be out and about allow for plenty of extra time. By the time the snow comes to an end much of western Mass will have picked up about 2-4" of snow with higher amounts to the south and east.
Tomorrow will be bright, dry and chilly, but our weather pattern remains active this week with more snow chances Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are trending near and slightly below normal this week as well.
Tuesday's system doesn't look big, but it could bring much of western Mass. another couple of inches. It would likely start in the morning as flurries and snow showers perhaps blossoming into a period of light snow in the afternoon.
