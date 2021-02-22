SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy, wet snow with some mixing in the lower valley continues through this evening. Visibility has been reduced to a mile or less in many locations this afternoon due to heavily falling snow and fog. However, roads have remained mostly wet in the valley due to temperatures in the middle 30s.
Roads may become slushy and snow-covered this evening, especially in the higher terrain. Berkshire county remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm for 1-3” of wet snow. Accumulations may reach an inch or two in the hills and north of Springfield-mainly on elevated surfaces.
Snow ends from west to east this evening around 6-8pm. Skies gradually turn partly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the 20s. Roads may become icy and slick.
Tuesday begins dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 40 in the valley with 30s in the hills and an approaching warm front will bring scattered rain and high elevation snow showers by the afternoon. We won’t see much for wet weather, so not much of an impact to the day.
Wednesday will be our pick of the week as we spend the day ahead of a cold front. Milder air takes over and temperatures max out in the 40s-with a few upper 40s possible in the lower valley! Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we could have a a few southwest wind gusts hit 20mph. A cold front will come through Wednesday night with more clouds and a shower.
Our weather turns dry and cooler to end the week with good sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the 30s for highs and teens for lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday looks blustery with some 20-30mph gusts, so it will feel quite cold.
Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England on Saturday. Right now, this looks like a mainly rain event with highs nearing 40, but some snow may mix in across the high terrain. We remain unsettled into early next week.
