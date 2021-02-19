SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of western Mass Until 7PM This Evening
Roads stay mainly wet this afternoon as the higher, late-February, sun angle radiates through the clouds helping to melt the snow on paved areas.
Steady snow tapers off around 7-9pm tonight, but a few flurries and snow showers may linger along with some patchy freezing fog. Lows fall to the low 20s with slick spots on roads.
High pressure builds to our west Saturday, allowing for skies to turn partly cloudy. We will have a breezy day with gusts to 20mph and highs near freezing, so expect it to feel like 20s.
Wind eases Saturday night and under a clear sky, temperatures may dip into the single digits. It will be a calm, very cold start Sunday morning, but we have a sunny sky on tap and temps return to around freezing.
A Clipper-like system will head our way for Monday. It looks like we see a burst of wet snow sometime Monday afternoon and evening that may change over to rain or a mix. This is a fast moving system, so it will be gone by Tuesday morning. Impacts are still uncertain this far out, but it could certainly slow things down for the Monday evening commute, so check in for updates. We turn milder by the middle of next week as temperatures look to come up into the low to mid 40's Tuesday and Wednesday.
