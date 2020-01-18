SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, & western Hampden Counties until 7am Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Hampden Counties until 4am Sunday.
Snow will continue to fall this afternoon, evening, possibly heavy at times, and accumulating quickly. Temperatures will steadily climb tonight as a warm front lifts to the north, which will allow the snow to get a bit stickier. By midnight, most will have 3-6 inches of snow in the lower valley and farther north of Northampton and into the hill towns and Berkshires, 6-9” is more likely.
Late tonight, the valley may see some brief mixing before coming to an end by early Sunday morning. The worst travel conditions will be tonight, but by Sunday morning, most of the main roads should be clear or mostly clear. Sunday will be dry and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. There will be the chance for some snow showers tomorrow afternoon in the Berkshires.
An upper trough will move over New England early next week, allowing for a stretch of cold weather. High temperatures should stay in the 20s Monday to Wednesday and overnight lows may dip below 0 Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. At the surface, high pressure will be in control, so our weather remains dry and quiet with good sunshine each day.
