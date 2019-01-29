SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's cold and gray this morning as an area of low pressure approaches. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the lower and middle 30s under a mainly cloudy sky. Snow showers will begin in the afternoon, then turn to a steadier and heavier snow at night. The hills and Berkshires will see all snow and more moisture with this storm, but the the lower valley may mix with rain from time to time. This quick-moving storm will pull in colder air behind it, changing any mix back to snow before ending late tonight, during the week hours of the morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the hill towns and Berkshire County and A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the valley. Both are in effect from 3 PM today through 5 AM tomorrow.
The biggest impact will be travel tonight & early tomorrow morning. The southern valley, including greater Springfield will see 1-3" of snow with 3-6" north and west. The hills and Berkshires could pick up over 6" of accumulation. This is where there will be more moisture available and the air mass will be colder so the snow will pile up quicker.
As the the low pressure strengthens to our north the wind will increase tomorrow ushering in the Arctic air. Temperatures will max out tomorrow early in the morning then drop throughout the day. The Arctic cold front will bring scattered snow showers & squalls for the afternoon. Squalls will drop scattered coatings and reduce visibility brief making for slippery spots. Temps fall to below zero tomorrow night and wind chills approach -25 for Thursday morning.
The worst of the cold will be felt tomorrow night into Thursday AM, then temperatures will slowly moderate. High pressure will give us sunshine Thursday and lighter wind by the afternoon. Friday to Sunday will be milder in the day-going from 20 on Friday to 40 by Sunday! Nighttime temps remain quite cold through the weekend. Temps continue to rise into next week with quiet weather through Monday.
