SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are starting off with a wintry mix here in western Mass but that will wind on down this morning. Snow amounts of a coating to 1" are likely for most north and west of Springfield, with 1-3" in the Berkshires and hill towns-also north of Rt. 2. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northern Berkshire county until 7 pm this evening.
We dry out this morning with some partial clearing for the afternoon in the valley. More clouds and snow showers linger in the Berkshires. Strong wind is expected throughout the day with gusts to 40-50mph. Wind Advisories begin at 10am and last through 1am Friday morning.
Cold air dives into New England on the strong northwest wind tonight. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the teens and wind chills should fall below 0 for a time for most. Wind won't be as gusty Friday, but we stay breezy and quite cold with highs in the 20s under a sunny sky.
Our weekend begins very cold and dry, but snow is on the way with a quick-moving, but potent system. Snow should begin Saturday afternoon and will turn moderate to heavy at times quickly. Snow should accumulate roughly 3-6 inches with more possible in the hills. In the Valley, a change to a wintry mix is looking likely, which may deplete our snow amounts by Sunday morning. We become breezy and dry Sunday with a rain or snow shower in the morning. A shot of very cold air returns Monday to Wednesday with sunshine and dry weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.