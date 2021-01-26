SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It continues to be a First Warning Weather Day with snow moving in this afternoon. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. through tomorrow morning.
Clouds will continue to thicken and snow will move by early to mid afternoon and will come down steady, light to moderate through the evening commute. The commute will be slow with snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Snow becomes more off and on overnight and will continue into the early morning hours. This evenings commute will be tricky, but also be sure to allow for extra time tomorrow morning as well.
Snowfall amounts will end up between 3-5 inches in most locations across western Mass with isolated higher amounts along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires where a few towns could see 6-7" of accumulation.
A second, upper level low will keep scattered snow showers and flurries around tomorrow with only minor additional accumulation. Probably scattered coatings. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 30's.
High pressure will keep things dry Thursday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun as low pressure over the Carolinas moves offshore. Precipitation with this low will remain well to our south, but as the low intensifies, wind will ramp up across New England Thursday night and a sharply colder air mass will build into the East starting.
The coldest airmass of the winter will invade the area Thursday night as the wind picks up and temperatures tumble. Highs will only making it into the teens on Friday. Wind chills will be near zero with wind gusts to 30-40mph. Wind chills may drop to Advisory levels through Saturday morning. (Well below zero) We will at least have plenty of sunshine, although ineffective. Saturday will still be bitterly cold with highs in the low to mid 20's, along with a healthy breeze.
The Arctic cold will begin to retreat on Sunday. It will still be cold, but more seasonable with highs near 30 under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm threat for the beginning of next week. Details are up in the air with this storm threat so stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.