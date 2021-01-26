SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is a First Warning Weather Day with snow moving in this afternoon. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisories which is in effect for all of western Mass. from 1PM today through 1PM Wednesday.
It's a cold, dry morning and we'll see a little sunshine as a storm system approaches from the west. Temperatures climb to near 30 by early afternoon-about the time when snow begins. Light snow develops between 1 and 3pm then will come down steady, light to moderate into the evening commute. The commute will be slow with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Snow taper down and become more off and on overnight keeping things slippery for the tomorrow morning commute.
Snow amounts will end up between 3-5 inches in most locations across western Mass with isolated higher amounts along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.
A second, upper level low will keep scattered snow showers and flurries around tomorrow with only minor additional accumulation. Probably scattered coatings.
High pressure will keep things dry Thursday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun as low pressure over the Carolinas moves offshore. Precipitation with this low will remain well to our south, but as the low intensifies, wind will ramp up across New England. A sharply colder air mass will build into the East starting Thursday night.
Arctic air will invade the area to end the week with highs in the teens Friday. This batch of cold looks more intense then over the weekend! Wind chills will be the big issue Friday and Saturday as wind gusts to 30-40mph. Wind chills may drop to Advisory levels through Saturday morning. (Well below zero) We will at least have plenty of ineffective sunshine. Sunday will be more seasonable, chilly but not as harsh with highs near 30 under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm threat for the beginning of next week. Details are up in the air with this system so stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.