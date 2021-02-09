SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties Until 10PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains effect for Berkshire County Until 10PM.
It's cold and quiet now but snow will be moving in this morning then ramping up later on. Through the morning commute the snow will be off and on and rather light, but will become steadier and heavier later this morning into the afternoon.
A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is likely for most with a few isolated spots in the hills with a bit more due to high snow ratios (because of the colder air in the higher terrain). Wind will stay fairly light with only a 5 to 10mph breeze.
High pressure will build in for tomorrow bringing back sunshine, but it will be blustery and chilly. Daytime highs stay in the 20s mainly in the 20's to perhaps touching 30 in Springfield.
Our end of the week forecast is tricky as low pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic Thursday, but it is looking more and more likely that we will miss additional storminess. Snow chances are not gone, but much lower. It will stay chilly with highs in the 20's.
The weekend is also trending unsettled and cold with dry weather likely Saturday, but another coastal storm is looking possible for Saturday night and Sunday.
