SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will thicken up this morning with light snow developing by mid to late morning, (9-11am) so get ready for a snowy afternoon. With the anticipated snowfall today is a First Warning Weather Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. until 1AM Monday morning.
Snow will generally be light this afternoon, but could come down moderate at times making for snow covered roads, reduced visibility and slow travel. Snow will be lighter in nature and it still looks as though the heaviest snow will fall south and east of western Mass. closer to the storm center, which will pass out-to-sea southeast of the Cape.
It's a fast moving storm so we'll likely only see about 6 to 8 hours of snowfall thus it will wind down around sunset, with just a snow shower or two after that. Snowfall amounts will range from 2-4" for most of us in western Mass with 4-8 off to the east and south. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 20's today with a high near 30 later on. There will not be much wind with this system either, so it's just about the snow.
Conditions will improve overnight with partial clearing. There will be some slippery spots early tomorrow, but crews should have all night to clean up.
Tomorrow will be bright, dry and chilly, but our weather pattern remains active this week with more snow chances Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are trending near and slightly below normal this week as well.
Tuesday's system doesn't look big, but it could bring much of western Mass. another couple of inches. It would likely start in the morning as flurries and snow showers perhaps blossoming into a period of light snow in the afternoon.
