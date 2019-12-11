SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow is moving out but not before dropping a fresh blanket of white across the area! We may see a few leftover flurries this morning but we are done with accumulating snow. Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon with temperatures staying in the low to middle 30's.
The highest snow totals fell in Eastern Hampden County with little to no snow in Franklin County.
Snow Totals: Monson 6/7", Brimfield 5", Holland 4", Palmer 4", Ware 4", Ludlow 3", Southwick 3", Chester 3", Hawley 3", New Salem 2", Hampden 2", East Longmeadow 2", Chicopee 2", West Springfield 2", Springfield 2", Goshen 2", Westfield 1", Holyoke 1", Northampton 1", Deerfield 1", Rowe 1", Greenfield 0"
High pressure will bring mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures drop well into the teens. Any untreated roads or walkways may get icy.
It will be a very cold start Thursday, but a dry one with good sunshine on tap for the day. Temperatures remain cold with highs around freezing. We are very cold again Thursday night with teens likely as clouds increase. Friday is looking mainly dry and fairly cloudy with showers holding off until Friday night.
Our next storm will move inland up the East Coast and begin as light snow or snow showers Friday night. We see a change to rain fairly quick and rain continues throughout the day Saturday with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 50s. This should zap a lot of lingering snow on the ground and with 1-2 inches of rain possible, we will be looking at a risk for flooding. As low pressure moves to our northeast Sunday, we will stay windy, but dry out. A gusty breeze continues into Monday with colder temps returning. Another storm is looking possible by Tuesday and may come in the form of wintry weather.
