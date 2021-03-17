SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve got a beautiful afternoon in progress for St. Patrick’s Day! Temperatures have hit 50 in many spots throughout the Pioneer Valley with good sunshine and a light breeze.
Tonight, our weather remains dry and cool with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 30s. Clouds increase tonight and overnight ahead of our next weather system.
A few showers may arrive before Noon Thursday, but most of the rain will get going in the afternoon. Rain should fall steadily throughout the day with a quarter to half inch. Temperatures climb back to near 50 during the afternoon and colder air will hold off until Thursday night.
As colder air gets pulled in behind our storm, rain will change to snow. Right now, roughly 2-4 inches may accumulate here in western Mass through 8 or 9am Friday. Snow will likely cause slippery or hazardous travel early Friday, but wet weather ends by mid-morning. Temperatures climb into the mid-30s by the afternoon with some partial clearing and gusty wind.
Blustery and cold to end the winter season! Wind may gust to 30mph in the afternoon, putting wind chills in the 20s. High pressure builds in Friday night, allowing for calm and cold conditions by Saturday morning.
A ridge of high pressure takes over in the East for the weekend. This will give us a gradual warm up as we kick off the spring season! Temperatures look seasonably cool Saturday, then milder Sunday as we hit middle to upper 50s. Sunshine, some high clouds and highs in the 60s are on tap early next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.