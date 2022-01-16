SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories begin at midnight, but snow should enter western Mass sometime between 9-11pm. Once snow begins, it will quickly stick and begin to accumulate as temperatures will be quite cold.
Snow may fall heavily, especially in the Berkshires with snow rates of up to 2” an hour at times. The early-overnight burst of snow will bring most of the forecasted accumulation within a few hours, then mixing will begin from the lower valley to the hills. The Berkshires and hill towns will likely see 6-12” of snow, then some sleet and rain mix in toward sunrise. The morning commute will be dangerous for travel and winter storm warnings are set to expire at Noon.
Snow may briefly go to sleet or freezing rain before changing to all rain before sunrise in the valley. Periods of rain will continue throughout the morning and may be heavy at times, likely washing away a good deal of snow from the overnight. Roads may be slick or slushy for a few hours around dawn, then will become wet. Advisories expire at 7am. Snow totals in the valley will range from 2 or 3 inches in the lower valley to 4-6 inches in the upper valley and hills.
Gusty wind will also accompany heavy rain and snow. Wind ramps up overnight out of the east with gusts occasionally topping 40mph. Gusty wind should persist through sunrise, then will subside. The day remains breezy with wind shifting out of the south by the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s in the hills to lower and middle 40s in the valley. The highest wind gusts are expected along the coast with this storm.
Lingering rain and snow showers gradually taper off Monday evening with a healthy breeze lasting into Tuesday. Areas of black ice are possible Monday night as temperatures return to the teens.
High pressure will give us sunshine Tuesday, but it will be a colder, breezy day. High pressure will bring us a frigid, quiet start Wednesday, but a passing warm front will allow for a nice warmup into the afternoon. A cold front swings through with some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The remainder of the week looks quiet, though a coastal low needs to be watched for the weekend.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
