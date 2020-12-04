SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for all of western Mass for Saturday & Saturday night with the potential of several inches of snow.
We have no weather issues today, in fact it will be on the mild side again with temperatures reaching near 50 under a mostly cloudy sky, and we can't rule out a couple of afternoon showers, although most of the day will be dry.
However, our focus remains on the upcoming storm for tomorrow. There is still LOTS of uncertainty with the track and intensity of the storm, especially this close to the event, so needless to say, it’s a tricky, rather low confidence forecast.
Here is what we know, low pressure moving up from the Gulf coast will move off the Mid-Atlantic tonight/tomorrow morning. Showers move in later today and a chilly rain looks to continue into tomorrow morning, then as the storm moves over water and strengthens, colder air will get drawn into the storm. The question is, how much and how quickly, and this will be determined by how strong the storm gets and how close it tracks to the coast.
With a strengthening low pressure, pulling in energy from the northern jet stream, we will see rain change to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires Saturday morning. In the afternoon, rain may change to snow in the valley. Either way snow will end tomorrow evening.
Our best estimate at this point is that there will be enough cold air to bring at least some accumulating snow. We are thinking 1-3 inches in the lower valley, 3-6 inches in the upper valley and hills. Worcester County into southern New Hamsphire and Maine would be the jackpot with 6-10" of accumulation. If the storm tracks farther Southeast or trends weaker, those numbers will be much lower.
The wind will increase tomorrow afternoon and evening up to 35 mph gusts possible. The strongest gusts look to occur behind the storm Sunday with lingering clouds. A stretch of dry, chilly weather will begin Sunday through mid-next week with highs trending slightly below normal. We look to see good sunshine Monday and Tuesday with more clouds midweek.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.