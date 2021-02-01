SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of western Mass through 5AM Tuesday as a powerful Nor'easter brings significant snow and wind to much of Northeast.
Steady, light snow has moved back into western Mass and will slowly ramp up as the afternoon goes on. There's plenty of cold air in place so the snow is having no problem sticking to untreated surfaces. The snow will come down moderate to heavy at times later this afternoon through the first half of tonight reducing visibility and make travel hazardous. Snow fall rates across parts of the area will be up to 1" per hour later today, from time to time.
The heaviest snow will fall from about 4pm into the wee hours of the morning.
The valley will likely see 6-12" of snow with over a foot in the hills and across Worcester County. Portions of northern New Jersey, southern New York including New York City could see upwards of 2 feet of snow and will likely be ground zero for this storm.
The wind will pick up this afternoon out of the Northeast and will gust up to 35 mph leading to some blowing and drifting of the snow. Temps will stay in the 20's and with the wind it will feel like it's in the single digits and teens. The steadiest snow and most of the accumulation will wind down during the wee hours of the morning, but some snow/mix showers will still be around as temps creep to near freezing.
Low pressure will be slow to move out tomorrow, so there will be lots of left over clouds and a few additional snow showers. However, we are not expecting any additional accumulation. Conditions will improve throughout the day, but there will be plenty of snow on the ground with slippery spots and snow covered roads. We'll get some melting tomorrow with temps in the middle 30's.
Wednesday will be a bit unsettled as upper level energy moves through the Northeast, so we may still see a few snow showers around with temperatures in the 30's. We are not expecting any accumulation. We briefly turn milder on Thursday before a fast moving system brings a swath of precipitation our way on Friday of either snow or rain changing to snow. A couple of inches of accumulation are possible. We turn colder as we head into the weekend.
