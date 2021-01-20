SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another upper level disturbance is moving through this morning bringing us a few snow showers and flurries with spotty, minor accumulation of a dusting to half inch across western Mass. Needless to say, watch out for a few slippery spots here and there, but not everyone will see snow.
Clouds will give way to some sunshine and the wind will pick up as it becomes blustery with gusts to 30mph this afternoon. The northwest wind will usher in colder air and highs only make it into the low to mid 30s, but wind chills will fall into the teens later this afternoon as well, so be sure to bundle up.
Wind chills will hover in the teens and single digits tonight with a lighter breeze, but colder temperatures. Wind chills will fall into the single digits.
Tomorrow doesn't look quite as breezy, but we will have a seasonable day with highs near freezing. There's a slight risk for a snow shower or flurries, along with a quite a few clouds around.
The week ends nicer with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and highs nearing 40, ahead of a cold front. We still can't rule out a flurry or two.
The weekend is looking dry, but cold with highs in the 20s for most of us. Strengthening low pressure northeast of Maine and building high pressure will keep us breezy with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Saturday night, wind chills may fall well below 0 in the hills-something to watch. Building high pressure looks to bring lots of sunshine our way at least.
A storm will slide our way for the beginning of next week, however there are some signs that this system map slip south of New England sparing us of any snow. It's still several days away so stay tune, but either way this is our next storm threat.
