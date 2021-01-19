SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some partial clearing at times this evening, but clouds will take over tonight. A few flurries may still be seen tonight and overnight with lows in the 20s and light wind.
Another upper level disturbance will move through Wednesday morning, this one a bit more intense. Snow showers and flurries are looking likely for the morning with spotty, minor accumulation of a dusting to half inch. Wind will shift northwest and turn blustery with gusts to 30mph. The northwest wind will usher in colder air and highs only make it into the low 30s, but wind chills will fall into the teens for most through out the afternoon!
Wind chills will hover in the teens and single digits Wednesday night with a lighter breeze, but colder temperatures. In the hill towns, wind chills may fall below 0.
Thursday doesn't look quite as breezy, but we will have a seasonable day with highs near freezing. There's a slight risk for a snow shower or flurries, along with a good amount of clouds.
The week ends nice with sunshine for Friday and highs nearing 40 ahead of a cold front.
The weekend is trending dry for now, but cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Strengthening low pressure northeast of Maine and building high pressure will keep us breezy with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Saturday night, wind chills may fall well below 0 in the hills-something to watch. Building high pressure looks to bring good sunshine our way at least.
