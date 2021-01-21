SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow showers dropped through western Mass. leaving a coating to 1" for most, with some spots in the hills picking up to 2" of snow. Clouds will linger this afternoon, but we could see some brightening with temperatures reaching into the low to middle 30's.
Tomorrow remains a bit unsettled with some lingering clouds and a chance for for a morning flurry then a late day snow shower as a cold front moves through. More sun is on tap for the valley with highs nearing 40. It will still be brisk with a 10-15mph wind throughout the day, but yet another day flirting with 40.
A shot of Arctic air will roll into New England this weekend. A strong cold front will pass through tomorrow night, opening the Arctic door for Saturday. Expect increasing wind and falling temperatures with highs in the 20s Saturday, but wind chills will remain mainly in the single digits in the valley and below zero in the hills. Wind chills should fall below 0 for many Saturday night. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday with slightly less wind with lots of sunshine.
A storm will move out of the Southwest and slide east approaching our area by Tuesday. It's still unclear how it will play out, but it looks rather weak and may not even make it this far north. However this is our next threat for widespread snow, but at this point it's not looking too promising for snow lovers. Either way it looks as though the chilly temps will stick around with highs generally in the 30's, seasonable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.