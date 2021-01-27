SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow showers will be winding down by mid morning with most having around 2 to 5 inches of snow on the ground.
We may see some additional coatings and untreated roads remain slick and icy so be sure to allow for extra time this morning.
A passing upper level low may keep flurries around through mid-day with only minor accumulations. Temperatures climb into the middle 30s by the afternoon, so road conditions will improve as the morning goes on. Skies remain cloudy into the evening with a light breeze.
Clouds linger tomorrow morning as strong low pressure moves off the Carolina coast. As this low strengthens offshore, wind will begin to ramp up across the Northeast. Strong Canadian high pressure will usher in much colder air along with clearing skies. Temperatures will reach into the lower 30's tomorrow with winds ramping up late in the day.
The coldest airmass of the winter will invade the area tomorrow night as the wind picks up and temperatures tumble. Highs will only make it into the teens on Friday. Wind chills will be near and below 0 zero all day, with wind gusts to 30-40mph. Wind chills may drop to Advisory levels through Saturday morning(-15 to -30).
We will at least have plenty of sunshine, although ineffective. Saturday will still be bitterly cold with highs in the low to mid 20's, along with a healthy breeze.
The Arctic cold will begin to retreat on Sunday. It will still be cold, but more seasonable with highs near 30 under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm threat for the beginning of next week. Details are up in the air with this storm threat so stay tuned.
