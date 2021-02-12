SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Clouds look to partially clear late tonight, allowing temperatures to return to the single digits and low teens through sunrise. We remain cold and quiet with a very light breeze.
Saturday is looking mainly dry as high pressure controls most of the day. We will see high clouds increase throughout the morning and skies turn cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 20s with a light breeze.
A weak coastal low will pass well to our south Saturday night through Sunday morning and an upper level disturbance will be passing to our north. Light snow is possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning along with a low risk for some sleet. Impacts for western Mass look minor with a coating to an inch of accumulation at the most. Farther south into Connecticut, freezing drizzle or light freezing rain may occur, leading to some hazardous travel conditions.
A busy week is coming up in the weather department as we deal with 2-3 storms rolling through New England. Another quick-moving low will pass to our south Monday. Precip Monday is looking light and scattered with snow or a wintry mix.
A more potent storm rolls in by early Tuesday morning with a better shot at snow, at least at the start. However, there’s a growing risk for a change over to sleet or freezing rain sometime Tuesday morning. Either way, hazardous to dangerous travel is looking likely.
Late in the week, yet another storm is looking likely. This one has the most questions, since it’s a week away, but for now a wintry mix is looking likely sometime Thursday. Long-range forecast models are in agreement that a change to rain is possible Friday, but confidence is pretty low with that forecast.
