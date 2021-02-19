SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of western Mass Until 7PM This Evening
We picked up 1-2"+ inches of snow across western Mass and although the steady, light snow has come to an end snow showers will be off and on into the evening leading to an additional 1" or so. This will put final snow totals between 1-3".
Roads will be mainly wet this afternoon as the higher, late February, sun angle radiates through the clouds helping to melt the snow on paved areas. However, after dark with linger snow showers things may get a bit slippery again. Snow showers taper off overnight as low pressure moves away from the Northeast.
Low pressure moving away will bring in a gusty breeze out of the northwest along with some partial sunshine. Expect a chilly day with highs near freezing, but wind chills in the 20s. There may be a few flurries and snow showers in Berkshire County.
The wind will ease tomorrow night and skies will clear leading to a cold night. Temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees by Sunday morning. However, sunshine will be out in force Sunday as high pressure moves to our South. Wind will be on the lighter side as temperatures come up near freezing.
A Clipper-like system will head our way for Monday. It looks like we see a burst of wet snow sometime Monday afternoon and evening that may change over to rain or a mix. This is a fast moving system, so it will be gone by Tuesday morning. Impacts are still uncertain this far out, but it could certainly slow things down for the Monday evening commute, so check in for updates. We turn milder by the middle of next week as temperatures look to come up into the low to mid 40's Tuesday and Wednesday.
