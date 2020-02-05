SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two storms will be rolling across southern New England over the next two days.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of western Mass, beginning tonight and ending in the early afternoon Thursday.
This evening, our weather is quiet with temperatures falling back through the 30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Snow and sleet get started sometime between 1-3am. Snow should be fairly short-lived as we quickly change to sleet and freezing rain. This icy mix will continue through the morning commute, leading to slippery travel conditions.
Snow and sleet may add up to a coating south of the Mass Pike and 1-2 inches farther north. North of Rt. 2 and in the Berkshires, 3 inches of snow and sleet are possible. Ice amounts through 9am should stay below a tenth of an inch in the Pioneer Valley, but in the hills of western Franklin, northern Berkshire and western Hampshire, ice amounts may end up around two tenths of an inch or a bit more. Other than hazardous travel and potential school delays, there’s a low risk for isolated power outages where icing is heaviest.
Our icy mix changes to rain showers in the valley mid-morning and in the hilltowns, by the early afternoon. Temperatures end up in the middle 30s for most.
Round 2 arrives late Thursday night as rain and mainly rain continues through Friday morning, heavy at times. There is a risk for the highest elevations in western Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties to see freezing rain for a few hours before changing to all rain. Rain amounts should end up around an inch for most-maybe a bit more. A gusty breeze is likely throughout the day and as it shifts northwest in the afternoon, colder air will dive in on the back side of the low-changing rain to snow. Snow amounts should be light in the valley at an inch or less, but 2-3” of snow may be seen in the hills and Berkshires. However, if the storm moves out fast enough, we may not see much, if any, snow.
Our weekend begins dry and much colder with wind chills around 0 Saturday morning. Blustery and bright Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 20s-much more February-like! Sunday will be a bit milder and less windy, but more clouds will be around along with a spot rain or snow shower. Our unsettled weather pattern continues early next week with a few weak systems bringing a chance for rain and snow showers.
