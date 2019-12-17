SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow has changed over to sleet and freezing rain in greater Springfield and will continue into the afternoon. Most spots picked up between a coating to 3" of snow with the highest amounts in Franklin County.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through this evening for all of western Mass.
Snow fall amounts will not be impressive but the potpourri of precipitation (Snow,sleet, freezing rain) will make for a nasty day! Sleet and freezing rain have taken over, especially along the Pike and points south. This will add a glaze on top of the light snow. North of the Pike, snow will mix with sleet. Everyone will see a changeover to snow showers as the storm comes to an end this evening.
Storm totals should end up between 1-2 inches of snow/sleet for areas south of Northampton, including greater Springfield. North of Northampton totals will range from 2-4 inches of snow and sleet. 4-6+ in the hills of Franklin County and Northern Berkshire County. Temperatures should hover near 30 all day with generally a light breeze.
Tomorrow begins quiet and cold with a mix of sun and clouds, but an Arctic cold front will swing through in the afternoon and evening with snow squalls and gusty wind. Squalls can bring near white out conditions and heavy snow, which could accumulate to a half inch to 1 inch, which could lead to hazardous travel, in a few spots. Temperatures plummet Wednesday night with lows falling into the single digits. Gusty wind will also continue, putting wind chills below 0. Thursday morning wind chills look to be in the -10 to -20 range!
High temps Thursday likely won’t make it out of the teens-plus we will still have a gusty breeze to battle. Wind subsides Thursday evening and while Friday will be cold, it won’t be nearly as brutal. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather to end the week. The weekend is also looking quiet with dry weather on tap for now. Temperatures will continue to slowly moderate and highs may return to near 40 by Sunday.
