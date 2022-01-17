SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Winter Storm Warning for western Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties and Berkshire County from Until Noon
A powerful storm system is moving through the Northeast this morning bringing heavy snow, rain and strong wind gusts to western Mass.
It's been a rainy morning in the valley. Snow changed to rain last night after a couple of inches of accumulation. However, it will continue to snow across the hills and higher terrain the rest of the morning. The hills and Berkshires will see the highest snow totals with 6-12" of accumulations. 4-6 inches in the upper valley, but even here we've gone over to rain.
Steady precipitation will come to an end by mid to late-morning. Roads conditions will continue to improve in greater Springfield.
Gusty winds have also accompanied heavy rain and snow. Wind out of the east will gust to 30-35 mph the rest of the morning. The rest of the day remains breezy with wind shifting out of the south by the afternoon. Temperatures hover in the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Lingering rain and snow showers gradually taper off this evening with a healthy breeze lasting into tomorrow. Areas of black ice are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning.
High pressure will give us sunshine Tuesday, but it will be a colder, breezy day. High pressure will bring us a frigid, quiet start Wednesday, but a passing warm front will allow for a nice warmup into the afternoon. A cold front swings through with some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The remainder of the week looks quiet, though a coastal low needs to be watched for the weekend.
