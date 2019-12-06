SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak Clipper system will pass through western Mass today, bringing snow showers or a period of light snow this afternoon. We are only expecting a coating in greater Springfield with up to 1" north and west. However it will still slow traffic down as roads get wet and some slick. Father north across Franklin County and the hills and Berkshires we could see 1-3" of accumulation. Snow will end later this afternoon but may linger in Berkshire County into the evening.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Northern Berkshire County until 10 pm..
As the storm departs, we get hit with a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend.
Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will top off near 30; it will feel like mid-winter with wind chills in the 20's. High pressure moves overhead tomorrow night, which will lead to a frigid night. Temperatures in the single digits are looking likely for Sunday morning! As high pressure shifts eastward, a southwesterly wind flow will set up, beginning a warming trend. Temps will reach into the 30s for Sunday afternoon as clouds begin to increase.
Our pattern shifts early next week as a ridge builds in the East; allowing for much warmer temperatures to move into the Northeast. Along with the warmer temperatures will come heavy rain and wind as our next storm system moves up through the Great Lake States. Snow melt and rain could also bring flooding concerns for Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Temperatures will come up into the 40s on Monday and into the 50s on Tuesday! The snow will be melting like crazy; there might not be much light by Tuesday night. However, as the storm departs much colder air looks to dive in behind this system for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures returning to the 20's and 30's. There may even be a brief change to snow Wednesday morning before the storm heads out.
