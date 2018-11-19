SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Throughout the evening, light rain and snow will be moving into the area. With most temps hovering above freezing, roads look to stay wet for the remainder of the commute. Later tonight, temperatures will drop to either side of freezing with the warmer side staying south of the Mass Pike. A chilly rain is most likely for the lower valley with occasional wet snow mixing in. Farther north into Franklin county, the hill towns and Berkshire county, mainly snow is expected.
As low pressure strengthens and moves along the south coast overnight and Tuesday morning, heavier precipitation will come through. Most of the snow accumulation will be picked up in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday and will make for a hazardous commute.
Winter Weather Advisories are up overnight through Tuesday afternoon for western Hampshire and Hampden counties along with all of Franklin and Berkshire County for 2-4 inches of snow. The lower valley will see rain to possibly an inch of wet snow and roads should stay mainly wet for the morning drive.
Our weather turns dry by Tuesday evening and winds will start to pick up behind the storm. However, Tuesday will feel fairly mild compared to what’s coming for Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving: An Arctic cold front is headed our way Wednesday and it will open the freezer door for the holiday. Wednesday will be a brisk day and mainly dry to start. As the front comes through, snow squalls will be possible-which may cause a rapid decrease in visibility and minor accumulations in a hurry. With Wednesday being a big travel day, this could cause some commute issues later in the day for the Northeast. We then turn dry and frigid for Thanksgiving with highs around 20 degrees along with a gusty wind that will put wind chills near 0 much of the day! This will likely be the coldest Thanksgiving for us in over a century!
Holiday Weekend: Wind will lighten for Friday as high pressure builds in, but we remain well below normal and high temps likely stay below freezing. Nighttime temps approach 0 Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers! It will stay cold for Friday night, but a warming trend will be starting and temps get near normal over the weekend. Saturday looks dry with building clouds and our next storm will impact New England Sunday with rain-for now. With our pattern, there could be a change to a colder solution, so keep an eye on the forecast.
- Tonight: Snow & Rain developing late. Lows: 30-34
- Tuesday: AM Snow north, rain south. Highs: 33-38.
- Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM snow squalls. Breezy. Highs: 34-39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.