SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the hill towns and Berkshires through 7am Wednesday morning. The valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory through early Wednesday.
Snow moves in this evening and spreads across western Mass. Snow should stay steady overnight with a few to several inches accumulating by 1-2am. Snow showers taper off before sunrise.
Snow amounts in the lower valley should end up between 1-3”, the upper valley and western Hampden will see 3-6” and western Franklin, western Hampshire and much of Berkshire County will pick up 6-9”. There’s a low risk for rain to mix in across the lower valley, but even if we stay all snow, amounts should be a bit lighter due to temps closer to freezing.
Our high temps for Wednesday occur well before sunrise, then we drop into the teens and low 20s by dawn. Temps come back to the mid-20s midday, then an Arctic cold front comes through with gusty wind, snow squalls and plummeting temperatures. From roughly 3pm to 6pm, narrow bands of heavy snow will come through western Mass. Near whiteout conditions will be possible as winds gust to 40mph and a quick accumulation of a coating to an inch or two is possible. Due to the time of day, this could cause some significant travel issues.
Skies clear Wednesday evening and temps fall into the single digits below 0. Gusty wind will continue, bringing wind chills into the -15 to -25 range for the valley and as low as -35 in the Berkshires through Thursday morning. Some record cold daytime highs possible Thursday with most staying in the single digits to low teens. Temps return to below 0 Thursday night.
High pressure takes over Friday and Saturday, bringing good sunshine, but keeping things cold. Temps should finally get back above freezing by Sunday afternoon as a warmer trend kicks in. Our next storm system comes in early next week and is looking like mostly rain for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.