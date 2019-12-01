SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow has moved in and will continue to come down moderate to heavy at times tonight, which will lead to difficult travel conditions. We have declared today a First Warning Weather Day.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and western Hampden counties. A Winter Weather Advisory remains for central and eastern Hampden and central and eastern Hampshire counties. These are all in effect through Tuesday morning.
Snow will come down moderate to heavy at times through tomorrow. Highway travel, especially westbound, will quickly become treacherous this afternoon and evening, so careful thought should be given to any Thanksgiving return travel.
The first burst of heavy snow will fall Sunday night into early Monday. There will be a brief lull of lighter snow for Monday midday before another burst of heavier snow arrives Monday evening. It's also possible that we could see a bit of a wintry mix of snow/sleet an freezing rain in the lower valley tonight into Monday. If we were to see that mix it would mean lower snowfall totals in those locations.
Snowfall totals will range from 6-8" in eastern parts of Hampden county, 8-12" for central Hampden and central and eastern Hampshire county with 12-18" possible for the east slopes of the Berkshires, Franklin and Berkshire counties. There could be some localized amounts above 18" in northern Berkshire county.
As you move farther south and east, the snow totals diminish as mixing with sleet, freezing rain, and rain becomes more of an issue.
Snow showers may continue all the way through Tuesday morning, then we are dry and chilly Wednesday and Thursday.
