SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern/central Franklin County through late tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County and western Franklin County through late tonight
A major winter storm is barreling up the coast and will bomb out, meaning a rapid intensification will occur. Snow will fall heavy at times for the mid-Atlantic and New England Saturday. Wind will also be a big issue for the coast with gusts reaching 60-70mph out toward the Cape. Blizzard Warnings and forecasts up to 2-3 feet of snow are possible near the I95 corridor!
For western Mass, Snow will come down at varying rates of intensity into the afternoon with some bands of heavy snow setting up most likely in eastern Hampden & Hampshire Counties with snowfall rates near 1"" per hour. Travel will be slippery with reduced visibility. Wind will max out at 30-45mph.
It's frigid out there too. Temperatures are in the teens and will fall throughout the day. Wind chills likely hover close to and below 0, so be sure to layer up when working on snow cleanup. This is one of the coldest days of the year!
Snow lightens and tapers off from west to east by mid to late afternoon with leftover flurries into the evening. Snow totals end up around 6 inches for much of the valley and hills of Hampshire and Hampden Counties. Farther north in Franklin County west in the Berkshires, 3+ inches is more likely. The highest amounts look to be east of I91 and especially eastern Hampden County, where up to 12" inches may fall.
Wind gusts get lighter tonight, but we do remain brisk through tomorrow. Sunshine will be out in full force tomorrow into early next week as high pressure builds, but we remain cold.
Temperatures climb back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon as wind shifts out of the southwest. Milder, but unsettled weather is on tap mid to late week with temps in the 40s to near 50 Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front should bring rain showers Thursday into Friday morning, then we turn sharply colder by Friday afternoon.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
