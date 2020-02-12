SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF WESTERN MASS FROM 11PM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
High clouds continue to advance this evening ahead of our next storm system. All is quiet early tonight, then snow gets going between 11pm and 1am. Once snow begins, it will fall at a good pace for a few hours-quickly coating roads. Temperatures aren’t terribly cold tonight and most will hover in the low 30s overnight. Warmer air surges northward in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, setting us up for a change to sleet and freezing rain. In the valley, surface temperatures come above freezing, so we will go to rain by roughly 3-5am.
Snow looks to linger around and north of Rt. 2 and may still be falling at sunup. This is where we pick up about 3-6”. The lower valley will only get a coating to an inch or two-most of which will melt as we change to rain. For everyone, expect a slushy/wet morning commute. The hill towns may see a few hours of freezing rain, but there won’t be much, if any impact on the morning drive.
Rain will taper to spotty showers by 9-11am and will continue through about 2-4pm. Temps come above freezing for everyone during the morning, so afternoon travel should be ok. Highs end up around 40 in the lower valley and 30s elsewhere.
Colder, dry air rushes in Thursday night and we feel more like February Friday and Saturday. High pressure will help to give us good sunshine both days and clear skies at night. Friday will be breezy with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s and wind chills about 10 degrees colder. Friday night temperatures may fall into the single digits to teens below 0 in the hills if wind can calm. The valley should end up in the single digits to near 0 by Saturday morning. Saturday also cold with less wind and highs in the middle to upper 20s.
More clouds roll in Sunday as low pressure passes to our north and temperatures moderate with highs getting back to the 30s and low 40s. Dry, seasonably mild weather continues for President’s Day with good sunshine. Our next system looks to affect western Mass on Tuesday, but there’s a lot of uncertainty on wet vs wintry weather. Right now, we stay mostly rain Tuesday with some snow showers on the tail end of the precip Wednesday morning.
