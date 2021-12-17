SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of western Mass from 7am Saturday to 7am Sunday for snow, sleet and a glaze of ice from freezing rain…
We’ve seen a gorgeous December day across southern New England with afternoon highs upper 50s to low 60s under a sunny sky! Brisk this evening with northwest wind becoming lighter after sunset and calm after midnight. Temperatures overnight drop into the lower 30s for most.
Our next storm is on the way and will approach from the southwest early Saturday. Flurries and snow showers get started in the morning, transitioning to a steady snow as we near mid-day. Due to warmer air moving up over colder air at the surface, we will see a change to a wintry mix for most of western Mass, including the hills. Expect snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain or even change over to an icy mix. The lover valley may even go to all rain sometime late Saturday. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 30s throughout the day, with the coldest and snowiest spots close to the VT/NH border.
Snow and sleet accumulations will end up around a coating to 2 inches south of the Mass Pike with a glaze of ice possible. North of the Pike may see 2-4” of snow and sleet with up to a tenth of an inch of ice and north of Rt. 2 will see 4-6” of snow and some sleet. Hazardous travel is possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.
Snow showers taper off Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure lifts to our northeast. High pressure will build from the west, keeping the air seasonably cold and bringing a gusty breeze out of the north. Temperatures get colder Sunday night with lows hitting single digits and low teens with wind chills nearing 0 at times. Monday looks quiet and bright, but cold. Most of Christmas week looks dry and chilly, but a coastal low will need to be watched for late in the week. For now, it stays offshore.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
