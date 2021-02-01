SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings continue through 5AM Tuesday morning for all of western Mass.
Snow fell heavily this afternoon across western Mass and much of the Northeast as a coastal low continued to develop and strengthen.
Tonight, snow is gradually becoming lighter and will taper off to scattered snow showers overnight. Roads likely stay snow-covered and icy overnight as crews continue plowing. Use caution traveling through Tuesday morning.
Snow totals will end up around 6-12 inches for many throughout western Mass. Some spots on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires could see as much as 18”.
Clouds linger Tuesday along with gusty breezes out of the north. An upper low moving overhead will keep a low risk for a rain or snow shower around much of the day, but overall conditions will be much improved from Monday evening. Snow showers remain possible through Wednesday morning with little to no additional accumulation.
We briefly turn milder on Thursday before a fast moving system brings a swath of precipitation our way on Friday of either snow or rain changing to snow. A couple of inches of accumulation are possible. We turn colder as we head into the weekend.
