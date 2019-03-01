SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain sunny and rather pleasant with temperatures in the 30's. The wind is light and the sun is strong making for comfortable conditions to be outside!
However, we are tracking two storms, one for late tonight into tomorrow and the other, Sunday night into Monday morning.
** A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect late tonight through Saturday for Hampden County and Eastern Hampshire County **
The first storm passes to our east tomorrow morning, but as it zips by it will clip us with a period of accumulating snow. Along the Mass Pike and point south and east 2-4" of snow is likely, most of the snow falling tomorrow morning. North and west will pick up 1-2" of accumulation with Southeast Mass and southern CT seeing the most snow. A few spots in eastern Mass may see up to 8" of accumulation. Temperatures return to the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon as the snow ends and we see a bit of sunshine. There may be a few flurries and snow showers around tomorrow evening that could give us an additional coating to 1" of accumulation.
Coastal storm two will arrive Sunday evening. Sunday looks mostly dry with highs nearing 40 with increasing afternoon clouds. This storm will be stronger and has the potential to bring significant snow to the area. For western Mass, snow is most likely with the potential for some mixing through Monday morning. Snow may be heavy with this system and the Monday morning commute will be impacted. Areas that see all snow will see at least a half a foot of accumulation. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.
Behind the storm Monday, dry cold weather returns for much of next week. Temperatures will stay well below normal with sunshine. Highs will most likely stay in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
