SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Northern Berkshire, Western Hampshire/Franklin Counties through this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Hampshire/Franklin, western Hampden Counties through this evening.
It's a winter wonderland out there this morning for most of us with the greatest snow totals in elevated areas where it will continue to snow throughout the day.
Snow has already transitioned to rain in the immediate valley where we've seen less than 1" of accumulation. Snow totals build the east and west away from the river though.
The hill towns and Berkshires are seeing snow accumulation of 6-10", above 1000 ft. and 3-6” above 500ft or so. In the valley, eastern Franklin and Hampshire will be in that 1-3 range, but up to 5” seen in spots with higher elevation. (Monson, Brimfield)
Continued issues with this storm will include dangerous travel in the high elevations (winter storm warned areas) and hazardous travel in lower elevations (Advisory areas). Isolated or spotty power outages will continue to be possible with the heavy, wet snow, especially for spots that see over 4 inches in total.
It will be breezy with northerly gusts to 20mph and temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 30s.
Not a lot of sun on tap this weekend as the upper level low lingers to our East. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the 50s and a spot shower is looking possible Sunday and Monday. Highs jump back to the 60s early next week with Tuesday looking sunny and mild.
