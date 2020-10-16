SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It will remain rainy, breezy and cool this afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 50's. Rain will be heavy at time as a cold front stalls to our east. The front will be the focal point for the rain as waves of moisture ride up along the front from the Mid-Atlantic. Rain will lead to ponding on area roadways and reduced visibility for the evening commute.
Rain will continues overnight as low pressure moves along the front. This will keep the wet weather going into early tomorrow morning with a widespread 1-2+ for all of western Mass, exactly what we need since we are still in a drought. Most of us will pick up a total of 2-5" between the combination of Tuesday and today's rainfall. Drought relief, for sure!!
Rain ends tomorrow morning between 6-9am as low pressure quickly moves by. As the storm pushes away it will become windy with gusts out of the Northwest, up to 35 mph. Although we are not expecting widespread power outages, the gusty breeze could bring down a few limbs and weakened trees leading to a few outages. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but brisk and cool with temperatures staying in the 50's.
High pressure will take hold tomorrow night bringing lighter wind and clear skies. Temperatures may fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for many Sunday morning; leading to some scattered frost. However, Sunday is looking pleasant with quite a bit of sunshine, a lighter breeze, and seasonable temperatures. Readings will come back into the lower 60's.
Next week will feature a gradual warm up with a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday. A few disturbances will keep patchy clouds around with a slight risk for a shower, but most of the time we will be dry. More sun is possible by Wednesday, which should bring temperatures back to the 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
