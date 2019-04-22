SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An area of heavy rain has been nearly stationary through parts of eastern Hampshire and Hampden County throughout the afternoon, dumping rain on the area. Rain totals have already exceeded an inch, with additional downpours moving in over the next few hours.
The center of the storm is still to the south of Long Island moving south to north. The flow around the low pressure system is pinwheeling these heavy rains right over western Mass. The rain will wind down after dark and into early Tuesday morning.
Cloud linger into tomorrow morning but sunshine arrives into the afternoon. It will be a fairly nice Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s.
Another round of rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler air mass. With some afternoon sunshine, highs will only extend into the upper 50s and low 60s.
If you’re looking for wall-to-wall sunshine, Thursday is your day – likely the best weather day over the next seven days. By Friday, more rain will move through southern New England.
