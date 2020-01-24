SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a day it's been! Highs reached into the middle 40s for much of the area with a few spots hitting 50°+!
A storm system is slowly churning towards western Mass. The storm track is right over New England, so this will be a nearly all-rain event for the area. The exception is, on the onset of rain Saturday morning, there could be a few icy spots in the Hilltowns.
The heavy, steady rain will move in late in the day. Rain is likely throughout the evening and may be heavy at times after the sun sets. Rain totals will be between 1-2". Rain ends Sunday morning as dry air comes in behind departing low pressure.
We turn breezy Sunday as we dry out. Clouds will decrease, giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs top out in the low 40s.
A few snow showers are possible Monday morning for the Berkshires and Hilltowns. The Pioneer Valley will remain dry as highs return to the low 40s.
Next week is looking seasonable and dry with no Arctic cold. The storm track is far enough south that snow looks unlikely until, at the earliest, late next weekend.
