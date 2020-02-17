SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a sunny day, skies remain clear this evening. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight and we will be hitting lower 20s not long after midnight. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system, but the morning commute looks dry.
Low pressure passing by to our northwest on Tuesday will bring a brief period of snow to western Mass-beginning mid-morning. Snow showers will be very short-lived in the lower valley, but will linger a bit longer in the hill towns to the north and northwest. Snow accumulations look light with a coating or less for the lower valley and 1-2 inches in western Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties. Temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon and everyone goes to all rain. Rain tapers off in the evening with a quarter to half inch possible.
As low pressure passes to our north, strong high pressure will move southward into the northern Plains. Wind out of the northwest will ramp up, gusting to 20-35 mph on Wednesday. This will usher in colder air, though highs on Wednesday will be near normal with dry weather. By Thursday, temps will be back to the teens to start, then 20s in the afternoon with a continued, lighter breeze.
High pressure builds to our south and the core of the cold air will be overhead on Friday morning. Temperatures look to begin in the single digits, then climb back to the low 30s in the afternoon. We will see bright sunshine, but it will be a cold end to the week.
A weak ridge of high pressure will allow southern New England to warm up a bit over the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday and possibly nearing 50 Sunday and Monday. For now, our weather is looking sunny to partly cloudy and completely dry until next Tuesday!
