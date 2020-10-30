SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect until noon.
The remnants of Zeta brought a soaking 1 to 2 inches of rain and now the upper level low is set to bring snow through into the early afternoon.
As low pressure will continue to pull down cooler air causing the rain to change to snow across all of western Mass. this morning.
Snow will continue into the early afternoon. Most see 1 to 2 inches of wet snow, especially on grassy surfaces. There will be bit more in the hills with some spots up to 4". Temperatures may dip to freezing by mid-morning causing slippery roads. Snow tapers by early afternoon then skies will clear this afternoon with diminishing wind.
Very cold air settles overhead tonight into tomorrow morning lows may be record-breaking with upper teens expected. High pressure will keep wind calm and skies sunny for Saturday, but we stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Temperatures should drop fast tomorrow evening so prep for dry, cold weather for trick-or-treating!
A brief warm up is on tap for Sunday with highs climbing back to near normal in the afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, we turn breezy and cloudy, then a few showers are possible late Sunday as the front moves through. Behind the front, we turn much colder with highs only around 40 on Monday! It will be windy as well as we get stuck between departing low pressure and building high pressure. A few flurries are possible both Monday and Tuesday with some passing disturbances, then we turn much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sun thanks to high pressure.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
