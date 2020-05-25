SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy start for most this Memorial Day. Some patchy fog with drizzle is possible early, though western Mass will see some gradual clearing into the afternoon.
Highs today will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s.
As milder air tries to build in overnight, Tuesday starts on a foggy and party cloudy note. Not a bad night if you want to crack the windows as lows will drop to the upper 50s.
By Wednesday, a full taste of summer will arrive. Highs hit the upper 80s, with some towns making a run for 90°.
Southwesterly flow will increase Thursday and Friday, bringing dew points into the 60s with patchy clouds and a risk for a shower or storm.
