SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We started the day with slushy snow, then rain for many. Tonight, temperatures will be falling back below freezing, so patchy black ice is possible. Use caution walking and driving through Friday morning!
Skies will gradually clear overnight and as high pressure begins building in, wind will pick up a bit with a 5-10mph breeze. This will make morning temps in the teens and low 20s feel more like single digits and teens, so layer up!
Friday begins with some lingering clouds, but they give way to a sunny sky for the afternoon. We won’t get much warmth from the sun though, as temperatures only make it into the lower and middle 20s in the Pioneer Valley. Highs in the hill towns stay in the teens! If you’ve got date night plans for Valentine’s Day, have a good coat ready to go as temperatures quickly fall to the teens and single digits.
High pressure takes over Friday night, allowing wind to calm by Saturday morning and skies to remain clear. Temperatures will get quite cold with Saturday morning lows around and below 0. Sunshine sticks around Saturday with some high, thin clouds moving in during the day. Temperatures return to the upper 20s-still below normal for this time of year. A weak disturbance passes to our north on Sunday, which will bring in morning clouds and a low risk for flurries. Skies return to mostly sunny by the afternoon and with a southwesterly wind, we warm back to the lower 40s.
President’s Day is looking dry with some good sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Sunday, but we should still be above normal. Clouds increase Monday night ahead of our next storm, that will arrive Tuesday. Low pressure will track to our north and west, so we stay on the warmer side of the storm. There may be enough cold air in place for a wintry start, but we should go to all rain quickly as temperatures climb into the 40s. Wind gusts will pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday, ushering in colder air for Wednesday evening and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.