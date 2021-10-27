SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cloudy start this evening but we will see some partial clearing tonight and some sunshine returning to the region tomorrow.
Our October nor’easter will slowly push away with partial clearing and lighter winds overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40's.
High pressure across Canada will build into New England tomorrow, it still looks like the pick of the week. Temperatures climb to around 60 under a mostly sunny sky and wind will be lighter as it shifts into the northwest, as high pressure takes hold.
Our next storm system will be moving across the Plains tomorrow and moving toward the Northeast on Friday. We look to start off cold and bright Friday morning with some patchy frost. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon, but we stay dry until Friday night. Periods of rain develop and will last through Saturday with an early estimate of 1-2 inches possible, which may lead to minor street flooding.
This storm shouldn’t be as strong, so while it may be breezy, damaging wind is not expected, however we will likely end up with more than from our Nor'easter. We may see some sunshine, but lots of clouds will still linger Halloween day with a spot shower around, then some clearing and cool temps are on tap for Halloween night.
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable, the first couple of days of November.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
