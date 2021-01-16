SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain/snow from our storm system has come to an end but some snow showers are possible in the Berkshires this evening. A windy day is on tap tomorrow to close out the weekend
We've received reports of up to 10" of heavy wet snow in higher elevations (1500+ feet above sea level). In the valley, rain totals of about 1-1.5" so a good soaking rain after our dry and quiet stretch. Rivers, streams and soil should have no issue taking in all this moisture as it has been dry for quite some time.The drought has been long gone here in Massachusetts but remains in northern parts of New England.
Mainly dry and cloudy weather returns Sunday, with a chance for flurries or a snow shower in the hills and Berkshires. Expect a blustery day behind strong low pressure. Wind may gust to 25-35mph during the day. We are less blustery Monday, but dry with more clouds than sun. More sunshine on tap Tuesday and Wednesday, but colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light snow is possible with our next storm system Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.