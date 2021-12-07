SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy this evening with overcast conditions expected tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures were back to normal today with highs in the 30s to around 40 in the Springfield area. Our weather remains quiet tonight with light to calm wind, cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s.
Scattered flurries and light snow showers are possible by sunrise and will be around off and on throughout Wednesday. Overall, this is a minor event with some travel impacts in the hill towns during the day and some slick roads after sunset in the valley. Snow accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches with the higher amounts in the higher terrain.
Snow showers and festive flurries exit Wednesday night and high pressure builds back in for Thursday, giving us a dry and quiet weather day. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and partly cloudy skies.
Temps are on the rise to end the week with highs returning to the 40s Friday as wind shifts southwesterly. A passing warm front may bring an early morning snow shower Friday, but most of the day will be dry with lots of clouds. Temperatures take a bigger jump Saturday as southwesterly flow strengthens ahead of a cold front. Highs may hit near 60 with a gusty breeze.
Scattered rain showers return Saturday with unseasonably warm temperatures and a healthy breeze out of the southwest. A strong cold front will bring a few downpours and a rumble of thunder Saturday night into Sunday morning along with some stronger wind gusts. We dry out quickly Sunday morning, but temperatures will drop quickly and we end the weekend blustery and colder.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
