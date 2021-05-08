SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a mainly cloudy and cool start to the weekend it looks a bit brighter and warmer for Mother's Day. Our next chance for some rainfall comes Sunday night into Monday.
Mother's Day is looking nicer with some sunshine in the morning, then increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures climb back to the lower and middle 60s with more of a breeze out of the west. Dry weather should last through Sunday evening.
Our next round of rain is looking possible for Sunday night and Monday as a warm front approaches southern New England. A soaking rain is possible through the Monday morning commute, which will likely slow things down, but flooding is unlikely. Rain should wrap up by the late morning and early afternoon with some clearing toward sunset.
Quiet weather resumes Tuesday to Thursday with some sunshine on tap. Tuesday will be cool thanks to a gusty breeze and dip in the jet stream, but milder weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with some upper 60s possible. Showers look to return sometime later Friday.
