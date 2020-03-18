SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
We saw a beautiful day across western Mass with sunshine and highs in the low 50s, but clouds continue to build back across the area. Our next chance for wet weather will be overnight through the end of the week.
High pressure will keep our weather dry this evening and chilly overnight, with temperatures falling back to the lower and middle 30s. Precipitation should arrive after 3am (likely not hitting the ground right away) and begin as snow or a rain/snow mix in the lower valley. A thin coating of snow is possible in the valley, but snow accumulation will mostly be confined to the hills and northern Franklin county, where 1-3 inches is possible.
Any mixing in the valley should change to rain quickly, but it will take longer for temperatures to warm farther north into Franklin county and the hill towns (hence more accumulation). Some models are also hinting at a risk for some freezing rain in the Berkshires for a time. Either way, some slippery spots are possible in the higher terrain Thursday morning. Temperatures climb into the 40s in the afternoon with a stiff northeasterly breeze and a few lingering rain showers.
Our weather will dry out for a time Thursday night with temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees. A warm front will bring another wave of rain showers overnight into early Friday. Temperatures will take a big jump Friday morning, even with a mostly cloudy sky and highs may approach 70! It will be breezy with a southwest gust of 25-35mph throughout the day. A few downpours and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening with a marginal risk for a severe gust in Berkshire county.
A sharp cool-down returns for the weekend as temperatures return to the 40s Saturday and low 40s Sunday. Saturday remains breezy with northwest gusts to 30mph early. Sunday will be chilly, but with a lighter breeze. Sunshine will also take over this weekend as clouds exit Saturday morning. Clouds begin drifting back in Monday and rain chances return Tuesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
