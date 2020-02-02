SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We managed to see some sun early today but clouds are moving back in, with some light snow possible this evening. A dry start to the work week will be followed by chances for wintry precipitation mid to late week.
We may see a period of snow showers or light snow this evening, ending after midnight. A coating to less than an inch is possible for much of western Mass except northern Berkshire county could see 1-2". This could lead to some slick spots later this evening as you are heading home from big game parties. Lows tonight fall back into the middle and upper 20s.
A ridge builds into the East, allowing Monday to be a milder day with highs hitting the upper 40s! Monday will be the pick of the week and possibly the only day with any sunshine, so live it up!
Our weather gets interesting from Tuesday to Friday and the forecast right now is a bit of a mess. What we do know, is we look unsettled as a slow-moving front creeps in from the west. A few areas of low pressure will ride along the front with waves of precipitation. We lack sufficient cold air for significant snow, but snow is possible at times. A wintry, messy mix is looking more likely, especially Thursday and Friday as colder air rolls in. Rain will also be seen quite a bit, especially during the daylight hours. It’s a tough forecast this far out, so stay turned for updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.