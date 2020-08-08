SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are waking up to clouds and some scattered showers in parts of western Mass this morning but the showers will not last as temperatures warm through the weekend.
Aside from the showers this morning most of today will be dry, but there is the chance for a spot shower this afternoon, mainly north and west of Springfield. Otherwise we can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday afternoon plans. Highs today will rise into the lower 80s with light winds. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows will fall back into the lower and middle 60s.
Sunday will be warm and drier with temps in the middle to upper 80s along with lots of sunshine. As we head into the start of the new work week the heat and humidity will build back in. Temperatures could rise into the lower 90s early next week. There is the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with better chances to see some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
