SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong low pressure is moving off the mid-Atlantic coast today, bringing plowable snow to parts of the coast, including the Jersey shore and the Cape and Islands. Precip with this storm remains too far south for western Mass to see anything, but clouds from it have been around all day.
As this coastal low moves farther east, clouds will decrease from west to east tonight. A healthy breeze out of the north will gradually become light overnight as well and temperatures plummet to either side of 10 degrees by dawn.
Here’s something new – the sun will be back Tuesday! It’s been a while, but we should see a mainly sunny day here in western Mass thanks to high pressure building south of New England. Wind remains light and temperatures seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 30s.
Clouds increase Wednesday and a passing disturbance will bring scattered showers to southern New England. These may begin as sleet or freezing rain in western Mass, then change to rain as temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Dry weather will follow this minor system for Thursday, but high clouds linger much of the day in advance of a bigger storm across the South.
Potential exists for plowable snow Friday across southern New England. Not all of the forecast models are on board yet, with some showing the storm staying weak and too far south. However, low pressure may come up the coast Friday, bringing a healthy dose of snow to western Mass along with some gusty breezes. There’s a lot to figure out with this storm, so stay tuned throughout the week for updates.
The weekend to follow will feature a dry Saturday with some sunshine, but how cold and breezy it gets will be determined by Friday’s potential storm. A cold front looks to approach Sunday with some light wintry precip.
